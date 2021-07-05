ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — A man was killed and two other people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July block party on Long Island, police said.

Two groups got into a fight at a block party in Roosevelt at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and multiple shots were fired, Nassau County police said.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

A 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were taken to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. The woman was in critical but stable condition and the man was in stable condition, police said.

Police have made no arrests.

