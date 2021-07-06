Bill Cosby blasted the mainstream media as “insurrectionists” hell-bent on destroying the country in a Fourth of July statement following his release from prison.

The disgraced comedian, who was freed from prison last week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, came out in defense of actress Phylicia Rashad, who played his TV wife in “The Cosby Show,” after she was condemned by Howard University for cheering his release.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech [Ms. Rashad], which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” Mr. Cosby said in a statement released by his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

“This mainstream media has become the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol,” he continued, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day.

“WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD,” the former actor concluded.

Mr. Cosby, who has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 60 women, was released Wednesday after spending nearly three years behind bars after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

After Mr. Cosby’s release, Ms. Rashad, the dean of Howard University’s Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts, wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Ms. Rashad later clarified that she was not discounting the experience of sexual assault survivors.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” she wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Howard University said Ms. Rashad’s initial tweet was insensitive.

“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority,” the school said in a statement Wednesday. “While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.

“Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies,” the school said. “We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school will live up to this sacred commitment.”

