Carol Herman, an award-winning journalist and editor with The Washington Times for over two decades, has died. She was 69.

Known for her precise editorial skills and uncommon cultural insight, she joined the staff in 1999. She served as a columnist, editorial writer, deputy editorial page editor and book editor. A fixture in the Times’ newsroom, Ms. Herman was well known for her grace, diplomacy and common sense in a post that included dealing with leading newsmakers, top commentators and some of the country’s celebrated authors.

“She was wickedly funny and had an unwavering devotion to The Washington Times,” said Charles Hurt, the paper’s opinion editor. “She truly kept us all honest.”

Ms. Herman worked up to the day she died.

“Carol Herman was vital to The Washington Times. She set the daily example. If Carol was in charge, things got done,” said David Keene, former opinion editor of The Washington Times and a longtime colleague.

“She was an incredibly valuable member of our team and simply an essential person at the paper,” Mr. Keene added. “Day in and day out, she did a magnificent job — always friendly, always personable, always full of sharp insight and judgment. She will be missed.”

Her husband, Joshua Sinai, said his wife’s skills were both personal and professional.

“Many sought out Carol both as friend and confidante,” he said. “She always had a wonderful sense of humor, and had the genuine ability to help people solve their problems.”

She offered countless anecdotes about her time spent with high-profile public figures and creative writers, and was a devoted fan of Frankie, the family pug, Mr. Sinai said.

“Though her expertise spanned the publishing world, her favorite personal reading involved murder mysteries,” he added.

He noted that his wife died from complications of multiple sclerosis.

“Carol was very brave, and an achiever. She always tried to overcome any adversity she encountered with her illness, and she never let it get in her way,” Mr. Sinai recalled.

Ms. Herman was born in Pittsburgh, graduated from Tulane University and received a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Chicago.

“In the professional world, she was truly ethical as a book review editor, always ensuring that everything was done properly,” Mr. Sinai said.

In addition to her work at The Times, Ms. Herman had a significant career as a freelance author. Her work included speechwriting, TV scripts and projects for the Folger Shakespeare Library. She also worked on Capitol Hill for a New York congressman, in the rare books division of the Library of Congress, and was a previous president of the Literary Friends of the D.C. Public Library, a volunteer organization devoted to readers and writers in the Washington metropolitan area.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Rebecca Sinai of Brooklyn, New York; son U.S. Navy Lt. Eli Sinai and his wife Meaghan Butler of Norfolk, Virginia; and a brother, Robert Herman of Kansas City, Missouri.

The family has planned a private service.

