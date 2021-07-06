More than 500 people have been arrested for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as authorities search for more suspects six months later.

At least 165 of the 535 people arrested in connection with the attack have been charged with assault, but “some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director of the FBI Washington Field Office.

The FBI released new videos of what the agency says are “suspects in 11 of the most violent and horrifying assaults on federal officers” during the riot.

In one video, an officer is knocked to the ground as the outnumbered police attempt to quell the mob. In another, an officer can be seen struggling to hold onto a police baton as a person wearing a blue Trump flag as a cape tries to snatch it.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI,” Mr. D’Antuono said in a statement. “As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter.”

He said the public has provided “tremendous assistance” throughout the investigation and that the FBI still needs their help.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in March that the agency has received more than 270,000 digital media tips.

Armchair detectives who call themselves “sedition hunters” have been helping investigators by using crowdsourcing to dig into the massive amount of social media posts, photos and videos related to the attack.

A group called the “Deep State Dogs” has reportedly sent information about more than 100 potential suspects to the FBI, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI created a “U.S. Capitol Violence” web page with more than a thousand photos and videos of suspects. The media are divided into four categories including: Assault on Federal Officer, Assault on Media, Arrested and Unidentified.

Officials in the District also have posted photos of suspects on digital advertising boards at bus stops.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters on Jan. 5.

The Justice Department has a running list online of “Capitol Breach Cases” filed in D.C. federal court. It is updated regularly with information on new arrests and case developments.

The first person to be sentenced for charges linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother from Bloomington, Indiana.

Court documents show investigators were alerted about Ms. Morgan-Lloyd by the Green County Sheriff’s Office after an employee reported seeing riot-related social media posts by the woman, who had been recognized by the employee as a gun-permit applicant.

She was sentenced on June 23 to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and $500 in restitution after the President Trump supporter pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

The sentence was decried as a “slap on the wrist” by those calling for stiffer penalties for the hundreds arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, but the judge warned that Ms. Morgan-Lloyd’s case was unique.

“I don’t want to create the impression that probation is the automatic outcome here, because it’s not going to be,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said.

At least 21 others are also facing the same misdemeanor charge as Ms. Morgan-Lloyd, and nearly 200 people are charged with “entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds,” which is also a misdemeanor.

More than a dozen defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges, including three members of the Oath Keepers militia group. They admitted to engaging in a conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Biden.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement Tuesday that the “attack shook the foundations of our democracy and left many wondering what can and must be done to renew faith in our institutions and strengthen them against future threats.”

He said the bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the Capitol, which was approved last week by House, will be tasked with answering the “many questions that remain” about the attack.

“Its mission will be to get the answers Americans are seeking and issue recommendations to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Mr. Hoyer said.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.