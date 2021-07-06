It has not even been published yet, but Mark Levin’s forthcoming book “American Marxism” already has hit No. 2 at Amazon — proof that the author has a clear take on the genuine concerns of the citizenry.

“The counter-revolution to the American Revolution is in full force. And it can no longer be dismissed or ignored for it is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives, and ubiquitous in our politics, schools, media, and entertainment,” the author writes.

He gets very specific.

“Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture — from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency — and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like ‘progressivism,’ ‘democratic socialism,’ ‘social activism,’ and more,” says Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Levin digs into the psychology and tactics of these movements, the widespread brainwashing of students, the anti-American purposes of Critical Race Theory and the Green New Deal, and the escalation of repression and censorship to silence opposing voices and enforce conformity,” the publisher says.

The book arrives July 13.

Mr. Levin is a Fox News host, nationally syndicated talk-radio host and host of LevinTV, an online live-stream offering. This will be his seventh book; the previous six books all hit No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.

A RELATED POLL

Well, this is straightforward enough.

“Do you think democracy in the United States is alive and well or democracy in the United States is under threat?” asks a new poll conducted by National Public Radio, “PBS News Hour” and Marist College.

And the results: 67% of U.S. adults agree that democracy in the United States is under threat.

That includes 83% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 57% of Democrats, along with 74% of Whites and 57% of Non-Whites, and 68% of men and 66% of women.

The poll of 1,115 U.S. adults was conducted June 22-29 and released Friday. Find some more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

WHERE’S MEGYN?

Former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly revealed Tuesday that she has signed a deal with SiriusXM to host a two-hour talk show, broadcast live at 2 p.m., five days a week on the networks Triumph Channel.

Ms. Kelly announced her new gig on Twitter, noting that subscribers will also have access to video feeds as well.

“I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news,” Ms. Kelly advised in a statement.

Yes, it is called “The Megyn Kelly Show,” and it arrives in September.

‘A PENT UP WAVE’

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow for the non-profit Center for Immigration Studies, offers insight into the current challenges on the southern U.S. border. The region has become a “United Nations of mass illegal immigration,” he advises, writing in person from the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border.

He cited U.S. Customs and Border Control statistics which reveals that illegal immigrants headed for America hail from more than 140 different countries — “bound for the intercontinental trail connecting the world to the U.S. southern border,” he writes.

“By all indications, the world route is more congested than at any time in recent memory, with people from Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Russia, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, and dozens of other countries,” Mr. Bensman says.

“Migrants in the long-distance flow have always made up a relatively small piece of total illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border, which reached a 25-year apex in May of 180,000,” he continues.

“But that piece has suddenly sprouted high as Central American nations have started to lift pandemic border closure orders and President Trump left office, releasing a pent-up wave. The latest Border Patrol encounter statistics released in June show the agency’s encounters of non-Mexican, non-Central American immigrants skyrocketed from 1,308 in May 2020 to more than 40,000 in May 2021. That’s more than 30 times as many, albeit Trump had fully instituted deterring push-back policies in May 2020,” Mr. Bensman advises.

LOOKING TOWARDS 2022

Former President Donald Trump continues to be very much attuned to both the intricacies and perils of modern politics.

“Election reform must happen in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process,” Mr. Trump said in a statement released Tuesday.

“The Secretary of State in Pennsylvania allowed 21,000 deceased registrants (dead people) to remain on the voter rolls for the 2020 Presidential Election — a total disgrace. Republicans in state legislatures must be smart, get tough, and pass real election reform in order to fight back against these radical left Democrats. If they don’t, they’ll steal it again in 2022 and 2024, and further destroy our country,” Mr. Trump warned.

POLL DU JOUR

• 41% of U.S. adults say the overall tone and civility in Washington, D.C. between Republicans and Democrats” has “gotten worse since President Biden took office.” 66% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 35% overall say the level of civility has “stayed the same”; 24% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall say the level of civility has improved; 9% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 3% overall are unsure; 1% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An NPR/”PBS NewsHour”/Marist Poll of 1,115 U.S. adults conducted June 22-29 and released July 2.

