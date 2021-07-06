South Korea and Israel announced a vaccine swap Tuesday that will send 700,000 expiring COVID-19 doses to the Asian nation as it tries to accelerate its rollout.

Israel, a world leader in vaccinating its population, will receive the same amount of Pfizer-BioNTech doses later this year, likely between September and November.

Officials described the innovative exchange as a win-win that will bolster South Korea’s lagging vaccine rollout — rather than letting doses expire — while ensuring late-2021 supply for Israel in the face of variant threats and talk of boosters.

South Korea has fully vaccinated about 10% of its population compared to nearly 60% in Israel.

“This exchange arrangement was made based on the thoughts shared by all countries, including South Korea and Israel, that even a single drop of a vaccine should not go down the drain,” South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said in a press briefing.

The deal comes after the Palestinian Authority rejected 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from Israel, saying they were too close to expiration. The Palestinians will wait for a delivery of 4 million doses from Pfizer later this year.

South Korean officials asserted they are receiving a separate batch of doses. They will use them to vaccinate vulnerable persons around Seoul, which is seeing outbreaks, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

