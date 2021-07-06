Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, said American voters are through dealing with the coronavirus and do not care about the dangerous new delta variant causing new cases of COVID-19.

“No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant,” Ms. Greene tweeted Monday.

“They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again,” she tweeted. “All voters are over covid.”

Ms. Greene, a first-year congresswoman, made the remarks as public health officials raise concerns about the highly contagious delta strain hindering efforts to end the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Discovered in India in December 2020, the delta strain is several times more transmissible than the coronavirus that emerged out of China a year earlier and first triggered the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Vaccinations developed to prevent severe cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, “seem to be doing quite well even against the delta variant,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re in reasonably good shape, in fact, quite good shape,” Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s top medical adviser, told PBS.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at significant risk,” however, he added.

Nearly six in 10 U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the unvaccinated, many remain hesitant to receive one.

More than 600,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since early 2020. Dr. Fauci said Monday that 99.2 percent of domestic coronavirus-related deaths last month involved unvaccinated people.

“It’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Dr. Fauci told NBC.

Ms. Greene, a former gym owner, has been among the loudest critics in Congress of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as requiring that unvaccinated people wear face masks while indoors.

She is also among several Republican members of Congress to receive fines for not covering their faces on the House floor in violation of rules put in place by Democratic leadership.

“Forced masks and vaccines will cause Dems to lose big,” Ms. Greene said in the series of Twitter posts Monday.

