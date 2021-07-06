The Pentagon on Tuesday formally canceled its $10 billion “war cloud” project and moved to terminate its contract with Microsoft, officials said, with the U.S. military saying it will not look to a new 21st-century data system involving multiple clouds and multiple companies.

The move comes amid a major legal and political battle between the Defense Department and Amazon Web Services, which was passed over in favor of Microsoft for the 10-year deal. Amazon alleges that former President Trump publicly and privately pressured the Pentagon to award the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal to Microsoft because of his personal disdain for Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos.

The Pentagon has vehemently denied those accusations. But a recent federal court decision paved the way for Mr. Trump, former Defense Secretary James Mattis and other top officials to face formal depositions as part of Amazon‘s JEDI lawsuit. It’s likely the case would have taken years to work its way through the legal system and would have resulted in the public release of internal Pentagon documents and private discussions between Defense Department leaders and former top White House officials.

Instead, the Pentagon now says it no longer needs JEDI in its current form.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

In its place, the Defense Department said it will begin a new cloud effort, known as the “Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability,” or JWCC. Defense officials said they will seek proposals from “a limited number of sources,” specifically Microsoft and Amazon.

Those two companies, officials said, appear to be the only two firms “capable of meeting the department’s requirements.”

The JEDI contract had been cast as a top technological priority inside the Pentagon for years and was considered a key piece of the U.S. military‘s digital strategy. The contract would have covered the storage and processing of huge amounts of classified Pentagon data, and would have provided service members with newfound access to information no matter where they’re stationed.

Instead, the military will now seek to meet those needs through its new multi-company cloud program.

