President Biden will host King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

King Abdullah is scheduled to visit the White House on July 19 as part of his three-week tour of the United States. It will be Mr. Biden‘s first meeting with an Arab leader at the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting will focus on political, security and economic issues.

“His majesty’s visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States,” Ms. Psaki said in a statement. “It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan‘s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier this year, Jordanian authorities arrested nearly two dozen people in a plot to unseat King Abdullah, which upended the country’s image as a stable government in the region.

After the April incident, Mr. Biden spoke with King Abdullah to affirm the U.S.’s strong support for Jordan and underscore the importance of the king’s leadership in the region.

