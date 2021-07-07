Comedian Conan O’Brien and actor Sean Penn blasted cancel culture as “ludicrous” and “Soviet”-like during a podcast Monday.

During his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, less than two weeks after bidding farewell to his late-night TBS show, Mr. O’Brien lamented how “tricky” it is for comedians in the current climate.

“I know people in comedy, people that do the job that I do that feel like there’s so much that’s happening that doesn’t feel funny that they feel like it’s their job to speak out about those things,” he said, Newsbusters reported. “And I think, yes, that’s great but it’s easy for that to just turn into anger and outrage, and then you feel like you’re losing your way as a comedian.

“And I think that’s what gets so tricky right now is the job is, ‘How can I reflect some of what’s happening around me,’ but also for me, I just know that I serve at the altar of silliness and comedy and that is what I need to try and get back to,” he continued. “That’s where my strength comes and that means sometimes, I have to be honest with you, there are times where the news is such that I feel like my comedy can’t almost have anything to do with it. And some people might say, ‘Well, that’s a cop-out. You should make your comedy about what is happening right now.’ And I just think, frankly, I don’t have that ability. There are times when it’s embarrassing to be in show business.”

Mr. Penn agreed that “it’s a tricky time” in comedy. Later in the show, Mr. O’Brien argued that movies such as “Milk,” the Oscar-winning 2008 drama in which Mr. Penn portrayed the slain gay activist Harvey Milk, wouldn’t be cast the same way today because Mr. Penn isn’t gay in real life.

“It’s such a confusing time,” Mr. O’Brien said. “So much of acting is — and you know a lot better than I do — is about suspension of disbelief and transforming yourself, so we may find that this pendulum swing has to be reexamined in some areas.”

Mr. Penn agreed but expressed optimism that the seas will eventually calm and the industry will become more equal.

“What’s happened now is that in place of creative energy we’re all sort of burdened with the energy in concern of optics, and it becomes kind of a broken record that really doesn’t jive with us cellularly as people,” he said. “It’ll come back. The playing field will level in a productive way, and there will be more freedom as long as it is coming out of an understanding and empathy and solidarity that we’ll have more freedom come back and that we’ll be sharing that stage with more people doing the same who hadn’t had the opportunity before.”

Mr. O’Brien said the current culture is lacking “empathy” and “forgiveness” for people who make mistakes.

“The whole concept of cancel culture is, ‘We found that someone did something in 1979 that is now not appropriate. They’re dead to us,’” he said.

“It’s ludicrous,” Mr. Penn responded.

Mr. O’Brien continued, “What happened to, ‘Let’s talk about that now, but people can also be forgiven if they even need forgiving?’ What happened to that? It feels very Soviet kind of sometimes.

“It’s an extraordinary time, and it’s up to me to fix it,” he joked.

