Haiti’s president was assassinated at his private residence in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen, the acting president said Wednesday, raising new concerns about unrest in the Caribbean nation.

President Jovenel Moïse, 53, was killed and his wife, Martine, was injured and hospitalized, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a brief statement.

Some of the gunmen spoke Spanish, he said.

Mr. Joseph condemned the attack as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act” and said “all measures had been taken” to continue government operations.

Mr. Moise had been in charge since February 2017, after Michel Martelly stepped down.

The attack comes at a tumultuous time for Haiti. The nation has been rocked by gang violence, political instability and food shortages.

