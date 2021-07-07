Director and producer Spike Lee declared Tuesday that more than 30 years after he made “Do The Right Thing,” Black people are still being “hunted down like animals” in America.

During the Cannes Film Festival jury press conference in France, Mr. Lee, who is the first Black person to lead the jury, spoke highly of the late film critic Roger Ebert after his widow mentioned her late husband was outraged and had even threatened to boycott the festival after “Do The Right Thing” didn’t win any awards in 1989.

“I want you to know that I have a very special place in my heart for Roger, and you know that,” Mr. Lee said, Variety reported. “That was not a popular decision what he felt about the film. A lot of people felt that, especially American press, said this [would] start race riots all over America.

“A couple weeks ago was the 32nd anniversary of the film,” he continued. “I wrote it in 1988. When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd murdered, lynched, I think of Radio Raheem. And you would think and hope that 30-something motherf—-ing years later, that Black people would stop being hunted down like animals. So, I’m glad to be here, though.”

Radio Raheem, a fictional character in “Do the Right Thing,” dies at the hands of police in the film. The role was played by actor Bill Nunn, who died of leukemia in 2016 at age 62.

