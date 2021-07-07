Tropical Storm Elsa weakened as it poured rain along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning after briefly traveling through the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane.

Tornado warnings were in place for several northern Florida counties Wednesday morning. As the storm traveled northeast, heavy rain, strong winds and some flooding were expected across the northern part of the state.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the west coast of Florida from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River. Tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for the west coast of Florida and from north of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia.

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with its core about 35 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday in its 8 a.m. EDT advisory. The storm was moving north at 14 mph.

Forecasters said Elsa will make landfall along the North Florida coast by late Wednesday morning or afternoon. It is expected to move across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic through Thursday.

In the Tampa area, schools and government offices closed, and most public events were delayed. Tampa International Airport suspended operations Tuesday evening, but resumed flights Wednesday morning, according to its website.

