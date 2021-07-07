The House Sergeant at Arms has announced the U.S. Capitol Police will begin removing the fence surrounding the Capitol since the Jan. 6 attack as early as Friday.

The plans were detailed in an email Wednesday to congressional members and staffers.

“Based on USCP’s assessment of the current threat environment and USCP’s enhanced coordination with District of Columbia, neighboring state and federal law enforcement partners, the Board supports USCP’s recommendation to remove the temporary fencing around Capitol Square,” the email said.

It said the teardown would begin Friday, “weather permitting.”

Punchbowl News first reported the plans, which have been confirmed by The Washington Times.

The Capitol Police recommended the fence be removed and the U.S. Capitol Police Board concurred with the recommendation.

“USCP will continue to monitor intelligence information and the associated threat environment,” the email states. “The Architect of the Capitol has the ability to and will expeditiously reinstall the temporary fencing should conditions warrant.”

The fence was erected in the days following Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. In the months that followed, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have argued for the removal of the bleak barrier surrounding a once open campus.

Other building access restrictions that were put in place following Jan. 6 will remain in place, according to the email.

The announcement follows a Capitol Police announcement Tuesday of plans to “increased intelligence sharing and collaboration” with local and federal law enforcement entities to thwart future attacks. The new security posture includes opening field offices in California and Florida to enhance member protection, according to Capitol Police.

