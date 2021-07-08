President Biden will speak Thursday afternoon on the worsening situation in Afghanistan, where the U.S. military withdrawal is now virtually complete and the insurgent Taliban is gaining new ground by the day.

Pressure on Mr. Biden is mounting amid growing signs that the U.S.-backed Afghan government will be unable to fend off the Taliban without the support of American and NATO troops. Recent Pentagon and U.N. assessments have concluded that the Taliban maintains close ties with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda, raising the real possibility that Afghanistan could once again become a safe haven for extremist groups.

It’s unclear whether Mr. Biden will announce any new initiatives on Afghanistan or any new specific security assistance for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), which are struggling to keep Taliban fighters from overrunning provincial capitals in key areas of the country.

The Taliban have made major gains in the provinces in recent days as Afghan government forces in many cases have retreated without a fight.

“President Biden will meet with his national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday. “Early tomorrow afternoon, the president will make comments on our continued drawdown efforts and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the ANDSF and the Afghan people.”

With nearly all combat troops gone, the U.S. will maintain an embassy in Kabul guarded by hundreds of Marines and a contingent to help protect Kabul’s international airport. The Biden administration also has promised to continue financial and logistical support for Afghan forces.

Mr. Biden announced in April that all U.S. forces would leave Afghanistan by September. Since then, roughly 3,500 American service members and thousands more NATO troops have packed up and left the country.

As part of the withdrawal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that all of his country’s troops will soon be gone from Afghanistan.

“All British troops assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home,” he told Parliament.

In announcing the U.S. withdrawal, Mr. Biden continued America on a course first laid out by former President Trump. Mr. Trump struck a deal with the Taliban last year that called for a U.S. exit in exchange for security guarantees from the Taliban.

Analysts say the Taliban has flagrantly violated virtually all major terms of that pact, including promises to reduce violence and sever ties with terrorist groups. But Mr. Biden still proceeded with the withdrawal and argued that there will never be a perfect time to leave.

“I am now the fourth United States president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth,” Mr. Biden said in April.

“I know there are many who will loudly insist that diplomacy cannot succeed without a robust U.S. military presence to stand as leverage. We gave that argument a decade. It’s never proved effective, not when we had 98,000 troops in Afghanistan and not when we’re down to a few thousand,” he said. “When will be the right moment to leave? One more year? Two more years? Ten more years? Not now? That’s how we got here.”

