Bill Cosby is planning a comeback with a number of new projects including a standup comedy tour and docuseries after his release from prison last week.

The 83-year-old disgraced comedian and actor, who was freed from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand, is planning to retake the stage in comedy venues in the U.S., Canada and London, his publicist Andrew Wyatt told The Los Angeles Times.

“In his physical appearance, he’s exuberant. In his mental state, he’s exuberant. In his feelings and humor, he’s exuberant,” Mr. Wyatt said Wednesday, adding that Mr. Cosby is “colorful and powerful — more powerful than we’ve ever seen.”

“The world wants to see Mr. Cosby,” Mr. Wyatt separately told TMZ.

Mr. Cosby, who has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 60 women dating back to when he was in his 30s, also wants to embark on a speaking tour in prisons and schools to talk about his life and legal experiences, TMZ reported. He is also involved in a five-part docuseries by “Venus and Serena” director Michelle Major and an upcoming book by novelist Frederick Williams, Mr. Wyatt told both outlets.

