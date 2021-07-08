The Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Thursday they will intervene in a lawsuit the Department of Justice filed against Georgia over its new elections law.

The committees say the Biden administration is trying to “strong-arm” Georgia into weakening its elections security as Democrats fail to advance their signature elections overhaul at the federal level.

“The RNC is intervening in this case because the security of the ballot is more important than Democrat power grabs,” Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit against Georgia in late June, arguing that the new law violates the Voting Rights Act and adds “additional obstacles to casting an in-person ballot.”

The DOJ says Georgia Republicans rushed to enact the law, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed in March, despite knowing certain provisions were discriminatory, including increasing photo ID requirements and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

The legislature’s Republican majority said the law will reduce voter fraud and leaves plenty of voting options in place.

The GOP committees said they are intervening to maintain state control of elections.

“Democrats in Washington are fighting tooth and nail to strip states of all local election control, and Georgia is their number one target,” said NRSC Chairman Rick Scott of Florida. “The Department of Justice’s frivolous, politicized lawsuit looks to overturn a common sense, popular bill that would protect every Georgian’s vote, encourage more voting, and restore trust in the process.”

They are confident of victory, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to turn away Democratic challenges to Arizona’s new election law.

“We look forward to working with the NRSC to fight this incredibly weak lawsuit, which will follow Brnovich v. DNC as another Republican win for election integrity and the rule of law,” Ms. McDaniel said.

• Emily Zantow contributed to this report.

