The Lone Star State has always been known for doing things up big, and that most certainly applies when it comes to “CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled” — the American Conservative Union’s bodacious gathering in Dallas, which starts Friday and lasts the weekend.

For the uninitiated, CPAC stands for Conservative Political Action Conference, and as things go, this is a big ’un. There will be 80 speakers primed to address an enthusiastic audience which in years past has numbered up to 18,000 attendees. Those speakers include former President Donald Trump, three U.S. senators, 25 U.S. representatives and a host of former U.S. government officials, radio and TV analysts, columnists, investigative reporters, military heroes, pollsters, activists, policy experts and authors.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will present a speech and a warning titled “Don’t Mess with Texas … or America.” There’s also a program titled “Tough Love: An Assessment of the Republican Party,” and another called “America in Crisis: How Conservative Policy Solutions and Values Can Bring People Together.” Donald Trump Jr. also will be on hand to have a say.

On Saturday night, in true Texas style, the organizers will host a Cattleman’s Ball, complete with live band and line dancing — plus some insight from John P. Coale, lead counsel for Mr. Trump’s class-action lawsuit against Big Tech. He’ll offer an update on “the thousands of Americans who are joining the lawsuit,” according to an official agenda.

The entire three-day event will be live-streamed from the American Conservative Union’s website — Conservative.org — which also includes a complete hour-by-hour agenda. Mr. Trump, incidentally, is providing the grand finale of this big gathering, and will speak Sunday afternoon.

FOR ANYONE WHO WONDERS

Many still think of — and admire — former first lady Melania Trump and her son Barron, who grew up in the White House.

And he grew. And he grew. And he grew.

For those who wonder about his height, the classy 16-year-old now stands 6-feet, 7-inches according to an account in the Daily Mail, which also included current photos of mother and son outside Trump Tower in New York City. And the ultimate source for this information?

In case you missed it, father Donald Trump revealed to the crowd at the recent North Carolina GOP convention that his son is 6-feet-7 inches.

‘THE DIMINUTION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS’

Going to school has become a complicated business these days as previous social norms are held up, shook and hung up to dry by a variety of opponents. Parents have been left out of the official discussion in many cases.

“The diminution of parental rights has resurfaced as a potent political issue, owing to the obnoxious drive of the Democrats to push critical race theory and transgenderism,” writes George Neumayr, a columnist for the American Spectator.

“The Democrats have long been opposed to parental rights, seeing them as an obstacle to the fulfillment of their agenda. As the party of abortion, Democrats stand against parental consent laws. As the party of failing public education, Democrats take a dim view of private education and homeschooling,” he notes.

“In the eyes of the Democrats, the traditional family represents a rival authority to the state and an impediment to its centralized planning. Their first instinct, consequently, is to undermine the family and strengthen the state at its expense,” Mr. Neumayr says.

Meanwhile, a new Rasmussen Reports survey reports what voters think.

“At a time when many schools are embroiled in controversy over the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), voters still think it is important that kids learn traditional values in school. A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 78% of likely U.S. voters say it’s at least somewhat important for schools to teach the traditional values of Western Civilization, including 52% who say it’s very important. This is virtually unchanged from four years ago, and in line with surveys dating back to 2013,” the pollster says.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted via automated polling methodology on July 6.

THE BIG NUMBER

The U.S. Census Bureau reminds the nation that Sunday is “World Population Day.”

That in mind, the federal agency reveals that at the moment, the current world population “at midyear” is 7,772,850,805 — with an annual growth rate of 1.03%. In addition, there are currently 324,076,758 females on the planet ages “0-4 years” and 344,727,913 males of the same age. At the other end of the age spectrum, the Census also advises there are currently 2,896,414 females ages 95-99 years and 999,169 males of the same age.

The numbers are from the International Data Base, which the Census says “provides accurate and timely demographic measures” of 228 countries and areas of the world. Much more at Census.gov.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: “The Lindens,” a classic Cape Cod-style farmhouse built in 1840 on three acres near Waldoboro, Maine. Four bedrooms, three baths, formal living and dining rooms, sun room, library, four fireplaces, original woodworking, wide pine floors and ceiling beams; 3,253 square feet. Chef’s kitchen, meticulously maintained grounds, meadow, barn with garage and shower, vegetable garden, outbuildings. Priced at $600,000 through MyNewCastle.com; enter 1499539 in search function designated for MLS number.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of U.S. adults say they “never” wear a face mask when outside their home; 50% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall wear a face mask “some of the time”; 23% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall wear a mask “most of the time: 11% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall “always” wear a face mask outside their home; 16% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 3-6.

