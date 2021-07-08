Japanese officials on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo through Aug. 22, meaning the slimmed-down Olympic Summer Games may not have spectators at all.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the emergency will go into effect Monday — less than two weeks before the Olympics kick off on July 23.

“New cases in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area have been rising since June,” said Mr. Suga, according to the Japan Times. “Stronger measures have become necessary in those areas, but could be lifted early if we see evidence of the positive impact of the vaccine rollout.”

It’s the latest setback for the games that were delayed for a year because of the coronavirus and will feature a number of restrictions.

Foreign fans were banned, though plans to allow up to 10,000 Japanese fans or 50% capacity of venues might be scrapped, too, given the new order.

Officials are expected to make a decision soon.

Some events, notably the marathon, may fall outside the lines of the emergency order in Tokyo.

For months, doctors and members of the public have slammed the games as a potential super spreader as outbreaks continue to dog Japanese cities amid a slow, yet improving, vaccine rollout.

The new state of emergency will last until after the Olympics conclude on Aug. 8, but end before the Paralympic Games from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

