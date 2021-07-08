ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES, La. — Five years into a nearly $50 million federal grant to move this Gulf community threatened by rising sea levels, a new house has yet to be built. Officials say that will change by the end of the year, but on the isolated island people say they have heard that one before.

“It’s been five and a half years, and they’re just starting to put the foundation down for the first house,” said Johnny Tamplet, a 66-year-old island resident. “And this is supposed to be the showcase for moving a community that’s vanishing because of global warming?”

Mr. Tamplet was one of a handful of Isle de Jean Charles regulars gathered last Thursday at Theo Chaisson’s marina on the eastern side of the thinning strip that juts into the Gulf of Mexico. With a vicious rain battering the wooden roof at volumes that made conversation difficult, the old-timers sipped bottled beer, peered out at the stark natural beauty dotted with ramshackle houses and predicted the same scene would play out there one year from now just as it has for the past 31.

Officials with the Louisiana Office of Community Development who are handling the relocation project say they never portrayed it as a “model” for how societies might deal with communities predicted to submerge as warmer seas rise.

They insist the new homes for 37 of the 40 Isle de Jean Charles residents will be completed by summer 2022 and say the project remains within the $48.3 million budget.

“I think it’s a fairly rational response to be skeptical of government,” said Pat Forbes, the office’s executive director.

Indeed, Isle de Jean Charles has been home to generations of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe and the now-splintered United Houma Nation, and it is hardly surprising they would look askance at government programs, given the country’s history in dealing with Native peoples.

“As Reagan said, the scariest words in English are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help,’” Mr. Tamplet, the lone remaining resident who is not an American Indian, said as the others at the marina nodded assent.

In this case, however, the relocation project has stayed true to its word, and those running it have never cloaked themselves as offering a relocation blueprint for other communities facing lapping waters. They see it more as a pioneering effort.

“We never maintained this would be ‘the model,’ just that this was an experiment in how to do relocations, and all along we’ve known that in the future we would find things we wanted to replicate and things we didn’t,” Mr. Forbes said. “We’re going to continue to do what we said we’d do and hope more and more people will take us up.”

At present, 37 of the 40 families who live on Isle de Jean Charles have signed up for a new home in a nearby Terrebonne Parish subdivision being built from scratch. Another family has agreed to depart the vanishing marshland for another home outside the new development.

Certainly, Mr. Forbes and his team have been increasingly successful in persuading residents to leave. In previous visits to the area going back to 2019, many residents told The Washington Times they would never leave or sell their homes, almost all of which sit atop high pillars and support lattices.

A total of 40 homes will be turnkey ready by the end of next summer, the state says, but neither Mr. Tamplet, who said he built a subdivision in the private sector in less than two years, nor some other residents buy that.

Residents and some state officials also are puzzled by the decision of Terrebonne Parish to begin dumping big rocks and creating a kind of levee on the eastern strip of road that leads out to Isle de Jean Charles and makes it, in fact, a peninsula.

“The water still seeps through the rocks, the road still floods whenever there’s a big south wind,” said Terry Adams, a New Orleans resident who keeps a shrimp boat in a nearby bayou and spends considerable time there. “And why are they doing that at all? Why make it easier to get out when they supposedly want people to leave?”

Terrebonne Parish officials did not respond to requests for comment about their project, its timetable and expected cost. The Louisiana Office of Community Development said it is not involved in the rock barricade and is uncertain why it is being built.

Certainly, it is vulnerable out on isle where there is a fire station, but residents are miles from gas, groceries and — despite some amusing resident posting “Isle de Jean Social Club” on a dilapidated shack — nightlife.

A conspiracy theory that private money is somehow at the root of the relocation effort has long been whispered among the high swamp grass surrounding the waterways and skeletal gray oaks that dot the Isle de Jean Charles landscape. Mr. Forbes and others are exasperated by the seemingly undying idea that someone is planning for a resort or deluxe fishing and game camps on the remote strip about 90 minutes southwest of New Orleans.

‘The New Isle’

The relocation saga began in January 2016, when the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Louisiana Office of Community Development $48.3 million in community redevelopment block grants.

That amounts to more than $1 million per property owner on Isle de Jean Charles, a price tag that seems prohibitively expensive for massive relocations if global warming alarmist predictions come true.

And despite the state claiming there are ample funds, it has taken more than a half decade to even break ground on what is called “the New Isle” because building a new subdivision while simultaneously working out arrangements with year-round residents on Isle de Jean Charles has been such a daunting task, according to state officials.

In addition, there have been issues working out the desires, and overcoming the reluctance, of the largely American Indian population.

The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe, led by Chief Albert Naquin, has been on board with the project for years. Mr. Naquin blamed unspecified partisan divisions for the delays.

Many United Houma Nation members say the state has moved in opaque ways. Throughout the process many tribe members felt the state ignored their concerns. At the first project planning meeting in 2017 at the Montegut Recreation Center, a Terrebonne Parish gymnasium, most of the crowd were not Isle de Jean Charles residents, leading to an angry confrontation between Theo Chaisson, the marina owner, and state officials.

“You had a gymnasium full of people who didn’t even live on the island,” United Houma Nation tribal administrator Lanor Curole told The Times. “Who are all these people making decisions who have no skin in the game?”

Differences between the tribe and the government run deeper than the relocation project, according to Lora Ann Chaisson, who owns several Isle de Jean Charles properties including the island’s marina with her father.

The tribe says Isle de Jean Charles should have been included in a federal-state improvement effort to the Gulf levee system that began two miles west of the strip, leaving it exposed to hurricanes and other storms sweeping ashore.

Not many residents think global warming is the real culprit for their vanishing land. They blame the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has been diverting the natural course of the Mississippi River for decades through the flood control Atchafalaya Basin Project that began in the 1940s and has deprived the island and nearby coastline from sediment.

In addition, oil and gas exploration dug the north/south canal that runs by the marina and that acted like a syringe, bringing the saltwater in to eat away at the land, Ms. Chaisson said.

Residents are simmering over what they consider strong-arm tactics to get them off the island. Atmos Energy stopped providing gas to the strip, forcing everyone to turn to electricity or propane.

What’s more, the parish will no longer sell lots that have fallen into disclosure, and current residents who sign a mortgage agreement for a property on “the New Isle” are forbidden from making any repairs on their property in excess of $1,200.

That restriction is designed to push people away from permanent residence on Isle de Jean Charles, but it does not apply to camp owners, the so-called weekend warriors who come to the peninsula to fish. Some residents see that as a kind of favored status given to those whose interest in the property is recreational.

“To us, that is a justice issue, because by the repair restrictions you are essentially not allowing the Native Americans to enjoy the same recreational activities open to White people,” Ms. Curole said.

In some nearby coastal communities, more deluxe kind of camps have sprouted in the past few years. Along with the rock strip and new fishing docks, the state and parish have built on the western edge of the access road, those developments have given new life to notions a similar master plan is in the works for Isle de Jean Charles even though no private interest has ever been identified.

“They say they won’t fix the road, they won’t come out, they’re going to take away services — who knows where these rumors get started, but they’re out there,” Ms. Chaisson said.

The Chaisson family isn’t irate over the fact that the state has not offered a dollar to them for the multiple lots they own on Isle de Jean Charles, because they have no intention or desire to depart, Ms. Chaisson said. They have made improvements to the marina’s boat launch and driveway, and Mr. Chaisson said he does not expect his business to end when “the New Isle” is real.

“I expected to be there two years ago,” Mr. Tamplet said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.