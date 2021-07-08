Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he‘s eager to give sworn testimony in his lawsuit against Big Tech so he can air his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“I look forward to it actually,” Mr. Trump told The First’s Bill O’Reilly in an interview airing Thursday night. “I love talking about the election fraud, because it was the most fraudulent election. But the [social media] litigation and the lawsuit will be about everything, including the election.”

The former president announced Wednesday that he will lead a class-action lawsuit over alleged censorship against Twitter, Facebook and Google, which removed him from their platforms after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by thousands of his supporters.

Mr. O’Reilly, who asked Mr. Trump if he was willing to sit for a deposition, said the defense of Twitter, Facebook and Google will be that the former president “incited Capitol riot.”

“They’re going to want to take a deposition from you. You going to sit for a deposition?” he asked in an excerpt released in advance of the program.

Mr. Trump replied, “Sure. I think we’ve had a lot of them, frankly. A part of it will be the election. Now, if you’re talking about January 6th, that will also be about the election.”

