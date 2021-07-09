Hunter Biden is still working to untangle his ownership stake in a Chinese government-linked investment firm, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

“He’s working to unload that — I’d point you to his representatives,” Ms. Psaki said in response to a reporter’s question about Hunter Biden‘s 10% equity stake in Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Company.

Ms. Psaki said the same thing about the president’s son in February.

Asked if President Biden is unaware of his son’s business dealings, given reports to the contrary, Ms. Psaki replied dismissively, “The president does not discuss business dealings with family members, and otherwise I’m not going to respond to [Rudolph] Giuliani’s lawyer.”

Mr. Giuliani, former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, and his team have been at the forefront of raising questions about the younger Mr. Biden‘s alleged international business conflicts.

Hunter Biden‘s resignation from the board of the Chinese firm was submitted to China’s National Credit Information Publicity System in the spring of 2020. But he is reportedly still a shareholder of nearly $500,000 worth of shares in the Chinese venture.

