Marilyn Manson has surrendered to authorities in California in connection with a warrant issued for the rock singer’s arrest nearly two years earlier for simple assault charges he faces in New Hampshire.

The singer, real name Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department last Friday, July 2, and was released without bail, the chief of police for Gilford, N.H., said Thursday.

Mr. Warner, 52, is accused of assaulting a videographer while performing in concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019. The arrest warrant was issued three months later.

“As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner‘s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019,” said Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department.

Mr. Warner faces two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault and risks the possibility of jail time and fine if found guilty.

Kent M. Barker, a lawyer representing Mr. Warner in the matter, did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Howard King, another lawyer for Mr. Warner, previously dismissed the allegations facing his famous client as “ludicrous,” Rolling Stone magazine reported last month.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” Mr. King said in a statement, Rolling Stone reported then.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” Mr. King said, according to that report.

Mr. Warner was released by the LAPD pursuant he appear for all future court proceedings and have no contact with his alleged victim, among other conditions, the Gilford chief of police told reporters.

Born in Ohio, Mr. Warner rose to fame in the 1990s as the often shocking frontman of the industrial metal group he co-founded, also called Marilyn Manson, accordingly earning himself and his bandmates four Grammy Award nominations in 14 years. More recently, Mr. Warner has been accused of sexual abuse or assault by several women, including his former partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood. He denies the charges.

