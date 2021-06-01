Actor Chris Pratt issued a Memorial Day message Monday reminding people who “b—— and moan about America” that their rights to do so were “paid for in blood” by U.S. soldiers.

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star wrote on Instagram. “From the Union Army defeating slave-owning Confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11.

“We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless,” he continued. “They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free — should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil.”

Mr. Pratt asked fans to take a moment of reflection and “really consider the sacrifice” given by our fallen soldiers.

“And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b—— and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned,” he added. “Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

Mr. Pratt has frequently been the target of left-wing criticism due to his outspoken Christian faith and refusal to comment on politics.

