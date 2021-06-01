An FBI agent who shot a fellow passenger on board a Washington Metro subway train was charged with attempted murder, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

The agent, Eduardo Valdivia, was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment charges, according to Montgomery County Maryland Circuit Court records. If convicted, Mr. Valdivia could face up to 30 years in prison for the murder charge.

Mr. Valdivia is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a bench-warrant hearing.

The charges stem from a Dec. 15 shooting on a train near the Medical Center Metro station in Bethesda, Maryland.

Metro Transit Police said in a statement at the time that the agent fired multiple shots after a man approached him that morning and they exchanged words. Mr. Valdivia then discharged his weapon several times, the statement said.

In a 911 call released in January, a witness said the agent warned the man to back away, but the man ignored the request and instead prepared to fight him.

“The FBI agent said: ‘Move away. I’m an FBI agent. Back away,” the caller said. “The other gentleman didn’t, dropped his bag, and approached him to fight him.”

The caller said the agent was “attacked” by the other passenger, but did not offer further details.

Metro Transit Police completed their investigation on Dec. 21 and turned over all their evidence to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney for review. A grand jury indicted Mr. Valdivia on Thursday, according to court records.

Robert Bonsib, the attorney representing Mr. Valdivia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the FBI said it is “aware” of the charges and is fully cooperating with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“As is customary following a shooting incident, this matter will be subject to internal review,” the Bureau said.

