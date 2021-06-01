Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation barring transgender athletes who identify as female from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, joining seven other states in what he described as an effort to protect female sports.

Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, gave the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act his signature flanked by teenage female athletes at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

“I can tell you that in Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” Mr. DeSantis said at the event.

Mr. DeSantis becomes the eighth governor in the last year to sign such legislation on scholastic sports despite opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union and LGBTQ groups, which have decried the laws as discriminatory.

The ACLU already has sued Idaho, which became the first state to pass such a law last year, and West Virginia, where Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a bill scheduled to go into effect July 8 unless blocked by a court.

American Principles Project President Terry Schilling, who attended the bill-signing, said Mr. DeSantis “has solidified his reputation as a fearless conservative who will face down attacks from the woke elite in order to do what’s right for his constituents.”

“Gov. DeSantis has sent a message to the woke elite: attack us at your peril,” Mr. Schilling said in a statement. “While economic boycott threats might have worked against a single state, the strength of many state leaders standing together to defend women’s sports is certain to neutralize the left’s favorite playbook.”

The Florida law covers state-sponsored female athletics from middle school to college. Some of the state bills do not include college sports, which are governed by the NCAA.

The ACLU has slammed such measures as part of an “attack on trans youth.”

Under NCAA rules, transgender athletes may compete in female sports after a year of testosterone-suppression treatment.

