ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration. Her victory shores up the Democratic majority in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections.

Stansbury defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009.

Her victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state.

Libertarian nominee Chris Manning and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. campaigned unsuccessfully for the vacant 1st Congressional District seat.

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

