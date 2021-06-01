Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina Republican, said Tuesday that her home was vandalized with political and profane messages spray-painted on and around her residence over Memorial Day weekend.

Ms. Mace, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, shared images on social media showing graffiti that she said was painted on her Charleston property early Monday.

“All politicians are bastards” was painted in black on the sidewalk leading to Ms. Mace’s home, and the words “no gods” and “no masters” were painted on the steps leading toward her front porch.

“Pass the pro act,” a reference to Denocratic-proposed labor-law reforms, was also painted on the side of Ms. Mace‘s house, while “F—- you Nancy” was painted on the pavement on the street outside her home.

The vandal or vandals also spray-painted the letter “A” inside of a circle — the symbol associated with anarchists and anarchism — several times on the sidewalk.

“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics,” Ms. Mace said in a statement her office released along with images of the graffiti.

“We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs,” Ms. Mace said in the statement.

The Charleston Police Department told The Washington Times that it was investigating the graffiti incident and said no arrests were made as of later Tuesday.

Several other South Carolina Republican lawmakers addressed the incident on social media and said it was unacceptable.

“No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party.”

“Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society,” added Sen. Tim Scott. “I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon.”

Ms. Mace, 43, a former member of the South Carolina state legislature, was elected to Congress in November and has represented the district in Washington since January.

Previously, Ms. Mace said her car was vandalized on the October day of her last campaign debate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.