Schools across the country — from Alexandria, Virginia, to Los Angeles, California — responded to the death last year of George Floyd by scaling back or doing away with police officers on campuses. But one majority-Black suburban community in the D.C. area is bucking the trend.

The Prince George’s County Board of Education voted in March to keep its 33 school resource officers (SROs) after 82% of the 13,000 residents who responded to a survey said they believe the officers are “very important” (55%) or “important” (27%) to maintaining a safe teaching environment.

A spokesperson for the county police department told The Washington Times that armed officers “receive specialized training to work in a school environment and often serve as mentors for students.

“The SROs are dedicated to the students at their assigned schools,” the spokesperson said in an email. “This was illustrated last year when COVID prevented traditional graduations [from] occurring and our SROs made it a point to be at their schools for cap and gown distribution and locker cleanout days as that would be the last time they would see the students whom they watched grow up over the years.”

The action in Prince George’s County, which is almost 65% Black, according to the latest census, is unusual as education officials across the country struggle to balance safety concerns against growing evidence that minority students suffer the most when misbehavior in schools is criminalized.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed while in police custody in May 2020, the school board voted unanimously the next month to end its resource officer program.

A Boston district last month suspended its program after the police were called on a 6-year-old. And Los Angeles replaced some SROs this year with “climate coaches” on the recommendation of a student advocacy group.

And across the Potomac River from Prince George’s County in Maryland, city council members in Alexandria, Virginia, voted in May to abolish a decades-old SRO program.

The nearly $800,000 used to fund the program — which employed six city police officers — will be redirected toward mental health and wellbeing resources for students.

In Montgomery County — Maryland’s largest school district, with more than 160,000 students — officials are at odds over what to do with their 23 school resource officers.

The debate there centers on whether those officers should transition to “community resource officers” (CRO) who would patrol near — but not inside — the schools to which they are assigned.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the CRO proposal during a county budget meeting in mid-March.

“The state requires us to have a response plan for the county schools,” Mr. Elrich said. “We’re going to take police officers, they will have beats that will include wider areas that would encompass the different school districts. They will not be stationed in the schools.”

The proposal, he said, complies with Maryland’s Safe to Learn Act passed in 2018. Under the law, a resource officer must be assigned to a school or “adequate local law enforcement coverage” must be provided for each school within the state’s 24 public school systems.

Because the legislation does not specify what constitutes “adequate” coverage, local jurisdictions have the ability to establish their own definition.

Mr. Elrich’s proposal came one month after the Montgomery County Council held a public hearing on a bill to abolish the SRO program and redirect its $3 million in funding toward mental health resources and training for school staff.

The bill’s cosponsors, council members Will Jawando and Hans Riemer, point to statistics that show over the last four years 50% of students arrested by the district’s SROs were Black even though Black students account for less than 20% of the student population.

By eliminating SROs and shifting the funds, they hope to reduce the disproportionate arrest rates, increase social and mental health resources for students and to allow police to focus more on violent crime.

The two council members do not support Mr. Elrich’s plan, and Mr. Riemer tweeted earlier this month that “CROs are the proposed new SRO, stationed outside the school not inside. It’s not the change we are looking for.”

Mr. Jawando told The Times Wednesday that student groups he works with are also opposed to it.

“The issue here is if you just move the police out of the school and still have them kind of patrolling the neighborhood around the school … they’re much more likely to be called in and used in the same way or a similar way that they were used in schools,” Mr. Jawando said during a phone interview.

Nonetheless, he sees the county’s SRO changes as “a microcosm of the larger debate” over police reform.

“This is really a bit of the larger reimagining [of] public safety and police role because a big part of that is getting police in their right function and out of that they shouldn’t be doing in schools,” he said.

