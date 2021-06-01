The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See in Rome displayed a rainbow flag in celebration of Pride Month on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June,” the embassy tweeted. “The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

The tweet included a photo of the rainbow flag hanging outside the embassy, which is currently represented by Chargé d’Affaires Patrick Connell, ad interim, as President Biden has yet to choose a new ambassador since taking office.

In April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave U.S. embassies “blanket written authorization” to display the Pride flag “for the duration of the 2021 Pride season.” On Tuesday, he said the State Department was committed to increasing U.S. engagement on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) human rights issues abroad.

“As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe how far we have come in the struggle for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, but also acknowledge the challenges that remain,” Mr. Blinken said in a statement. “LGBTQI+ persons around the world continue to face discrimination, violence, and other forms of persecution because of who they are and whom they love. Although we still have work to do, the Department is proud to lead by the power of example, including the example set by the LGBTQI+ members of our workforce, in the promotion of human rights for all persons.”

