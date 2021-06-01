A gym teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been suspended after he told school officials that he refuses to abide by a proposed policy that requires staff to call transgender students by their pronouns.

Byron Tanner Cross told Loudoun County Public School board members at a meeting last Tuesday that the policy violates his Christian beliefs.

“I’m a teacher, but I serve God first,” Mr. Cross said. “I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion, it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God.”

On Thursday, he received a letter saying he was being placed on administrative leave “pending an investigation of allegations that [he] engaged in conduct that has had a disruptive impact on the operations of Leesburg Elementary School.”

School system spokesman Wayde Byard confirmed in an email Tuesday that Mr. Cross is on paid administrative leave.

“State and federal confidentiality laws regarding personnel records prohibit Loudoun County Public Schools from saying anything other than Mr. Cross is on paid administrative leave,” Mr. Byard said.

