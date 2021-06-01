A liberal plan to force down the price of prescription drugs is gaining momentum in Washington, promising huge savings for the elderly but risking fewer new cures from a downsized pharmaceutical industry.

The plan from congressional Democrats would empower Medicare to negotiate down U.S. prices to levels that other countries pay. President Biden wants it passed and on his desk before the end of the year.

Scorekeepers say a prominent House bill, which wields excise taxes against drugmakers who refuse to negotiate lower prices, will reduce the cost of impacted drugs by an average of 55% for U.S. consumers.

As drugmakers adjust to less revenue, however, it would result in eight fewer new drugs coming to the U.S. market in 10 years and up to 30 fewer new drugs over 20 years, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Drugmakers say setting an upper limit on prices in the Medicare prescription-benefit program while fining companies that don’t play ball, looks more like extortion.

“Under the bill, the government dictates where the negotiation starts and can impose a massive tax penalty on a company that doesn’t accept the government-set price. This isn’t what most people would call a ‘negotiation.’ This is a partisan bill that threatens the future development of new treatments and patient access to life-saving medicines while doing little to fix the broader affordability challenges people are facing,” said Brian Newell, spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a major industry group and lobbying force.

The pharmaceutical industry said the fallout would be wider and deeper than the CBO anticipates as companies are forced to swallow the health secretary’s price or leave the market. They pointed to an analysis by the Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisers, which estimated the bill would lead to as many as 100 fewer drugs entering the United States market over the next decade, or about one-third of the total number of drugs expected to enter the market during that time.

“The threat that the pharmaceutical companies are making is obviously not one that anyone takes likely. Everyone values innovation and treatments for cures for diseases like hepatitis C,” said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the program on Medicare policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health-policy organization. “Nobody wants to undervalue that type of innovation.”

At the same time, if drugs are priced so high that few can afford to pay for them, innovation “isn’t very meaningful,” she said.

Liberals have pushed for years to get rid of a law that bars the government from intervening directly in negotiations between drugmakers and private plans that contract with the Medicare program.

The debate took on new life when former President Trump pledged to “negotiate like crazy,” only to propose lighter measures. Now, the idea is gathering momentum because Democrats control the White House and narrow majorities in Congress.

“This really is the best chance to enact comprehensive and meaningful reform to lower drug prices than we have seen in maybe a couple of decades,” said David Mitchell, a cancer patient and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs, a nonprofit that advocates for lower prescription prices.

Drugs with sufficient competition from generics or biosimilars aren’t the issue. Rather, the negotiation push is targeting 250 drugs in Medicare’s prescription benefits or Part D that have one manufacturer and represent 7% of all drugs covers by the prescription program for seniors but account for 60% of net total Part D spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

House Democrats are calling attention to drugs like Humira, a high-grossing drug for rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions that costs $77,000 for a year’s course.

“That is 477% more than when the drug was launched in 2003,” House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said recently. “Drug prices in the United States are unfair, unsustainable and just plain wrong.”

Experts say allowing Medicare to negotiate, in and over itself, won’t do much. But giving the government leverage to get the price it wants would result in big changes, unsettling the pharmaceutical industry.

The House bill championed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senior Democrats, H.R. 3, would allow the federal health secretary to seek lower prices for up to 250 prescription drugs and other insulin products per year, drawn from an ever-changing list of costly drugs without competition from at least one generic or bio-similar drug.

The negotiated price would be capped at 120% of the average international market prices paid in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom. Negotiated prices would be extended to insurers that offer Medicare Part D plans but also commercial insurance carriers and group health plans — though those entities could negotiate other discounts.

Drug companies that refuse to participate in negotiations or won’t agree to a price would face a non-compliance tax that starts at 65% of the gross sales of the drugs, increasing by 10 percentage points every quarter that the manufacturer is out of compliance to a max of 95%.

The industry is worried the push would upend a Part D program designed in 2003 to maximize choice for its 46 million beneficiaries compared to federal programs with stricter price controls and formularies, or lists of drugs that can be prescribed.

“It certainly is unique for a government program to have its hands tied in this way. This was a feature that was very important to the Republicans who crafted the Part D benefit in the early 2000s. This market was designed around a private marketplace, with plans doing the negotiating, not Medicare,” Ms. Cubanski said. “It’s very different from the way drug prices are negotiated in the [Department of Veterans Affairs] and other federal programs — in Medicaid, there is a mandatory rebate.”

The pharmaceutical industry knows the idea of letting Medicare negotiate prices polls well but says support tends to drop after tradeoffs are posed — such as insurers no longer covering them, or fewer cures coming to market.

A PhRMA-commissioned study by Charles River Associates, released in April, found that the CBO likely low-balled the impact on the pharmaceutical industry so lawmakers should tread warily as they venture into the unknown.

“CRA concludes that there is no sufficient analog to estimate the effect of this policy and the CBO likely underestimates the true impact of H.R.3 on future incentives for innovation,” the said in an April 9 brief. “Therefore, policymakers have not been provided with sufficiently reliable estimates to adequately assess the risk of such a decision.”

It said the CBO assumed the government would accept a price at the upper range of options when prices could be set at the lower end, and that drugmakers could make up revenue in other countries “when in reality payers outside of the U.S. are unlikely to accept a higher price.”

CBA also cited research that shows industry revenues could decline by $1.2 trillion to $1.6 trillion between 2020 and 2029, translating in a drop in U.S. brand-drug revenue of 34% to 44% across the Medicare and commercial markets.

Industry sources say the plan would decimate small and emerging biotech companies, in particular, and pointed to a study by Vital Transformation that said it would cost nearly 200,000 biopharmaceutical industry jobs and almost 1 million jobs across the economy.

Democrats pushing for direct negotiation say the industry seems to have plenty of cash to buy back stock shares and advertise their products but claim poverty when pressed on their prices.

“You won’t hear Big PhRMA say that the billions they spend on stock buybacks come at the expense of new cures, but when it comes to lowering prices for American seniors and working families, suddenly they don’t have a penny to spare,” Pelosi spokesman Henry Connelly said. “H.R. 3 simply creates a level playing field for price negotiations that encourage genuine innovation and ensure that, at the end of the day, Americans can actually afford any cure.”

Mr. Mitchell, for instance, said he pays $18,000 out of pocket each year for one of his multiple myeloma drugs — Pomelyst — and any policy efforts to give him relief would have to be absorbed by insurers or other parts of the system unless the list price came down.

“High and growing drug prices are affecting all Americans in some way,” AARP, the lobby for older Americans, said in a recent letter in support for H.R. 3. “Their cost is passed along to everyone with health coverage through increased health care premiums, deductibles and other forms of cost-sharing.”

Mr. Mitchell said prices stabilized under the glare of Washington in recent years — Mr. Trump frequently browbeat the companies publicly — but remain too high.

“Pharma is acting like I do when I come up to a speed camera and what I do after I pass it,” he said. “Given that we’re paying four times what other countries pay, we could lower prices by a lot and still have the largest market with the highest price in the world and it’s difficult to imagine these companies who want to make money would walk away from that deal.”

The industry says there are other fixes, such as capping out-of-pocket costs in Part D and making sure any savings from negotiations are passed to consumers instead of middlemen.

“We have proposed a better approach, one that lowers costs at the pharmacy while protecting access to medicines and future innovation,” Mr. Newell said.

The CBO in 2019 said that direct-negotiation aspects of H.R. 3 would decrease spending by $456 billion but, given new benefits placed in the legislation, there would only be $5 billion left over for deficit reduction or to use elsewhere in 2020-2029. The bill was reintroduced in the current Congress but no longer includes big-ticket items like dental, vision and hearing benefits, so the leftover pot should be larger.

Mr. Biden wants to direct some of the money back into seniors’ benefits or to Obamacare as he looks to permanently extend supersized subsidies that were offered for two years under his coronavirus-relief package.

“The money we save can go to strengthen the Affordable Care Act — expand Medicare coverage and benefits — without costing taxpayers one additional penny. We’ve talked about it long enough, Democrats and Republicans,” he said in his joint address to Congress. “Let’s get it done this year.”

The push comes even as the pharmaceutical industry points to its herculean effort to speed therapeutics and vaccines to a world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it underscores the value of innovation. Yet the honeymoon might last only so long.

“They may have rehabbed their reputation but I think drug prices are still front-of-mind for American consumers,” Ms. Cubanski said. “You know how much you’re paying out of pocket and it may still sting, even if you have your vaccine and [had] a normal Memorial Day.”

