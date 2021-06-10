The Congressional Black Caucus is reportedly refusing to permit a Black Republican to join the group.

BuzzFeed News reported that Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Republican, has made several overtures about joining, but been stonewalled.

Citing “a source familiar with the CBC’s plans,” BuzzFeed reported that the Caucus has rejected those overtures.

“Congressman Donalds has expressed interest in joining the CBC, but has yet to receive an official invitation,” a Donalds aide told BuzzFeed. “If given, he’d gladly accept.”

In a separate statement to The Hill, Donalds spokesman Harrison Fields said “all we’ve got is the cold shoulder.”

A CBC spokesperson did not directly answer questions from The Hill about whether Mr. Donalds would be let in or why not.

Instead, the spokesperson issued a statement touting the CBC leadership on a number of issues.

“We will work with those who share our values and priorities for the constituents we serve,” the spokesperson added.

BuzzFeed noted that some Democrats have publicly said they would refuse to work with any Republicans whom they see as complicit in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, even on matters where there may be substantive agreement.

Mr. Donalds was one of the Republican lawmakers who voted not to certify president Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the event Congress was certifying when the rioters attacked.

Mr. Donalds is one of three Black Republican members of Congress. Both Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah have said they have no interest in joining the overwhelmingly Democratic group.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.