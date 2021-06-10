Consumer prices surged 5% in May from a year ago, the highest annual rise in inflation since 2008, according to government data released Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index showed that prices rose .06% higher in May from April. The index measures consumer prices for goods and services, including groceries, clothes and vehicles.

As the COVID-19 pandemic eases and demand increases, prices are rising for a wide variety of goods and services. Supply-chain bottlenecks are contributing to shortages of everything from semiconductor chips to lumber.

The chip shortage has caused a spike in the price of new cars, which has resulted in rising demand for used cars.

