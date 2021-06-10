A White psychoanalyst and author sparked a firestorm on social media after describing Whiteness as a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” in a study published by the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association.

Dr. Donald Moss, who also teaches at the New York Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, according to the New York Post, argued in a piece titled, “On Having Whiteness,” that “there is not yet a permanent cure” for “parasitic” Whiteness.

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility,” reads an abstract of the article on Sage Journals. “The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world.

“Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse,” the abstract continues. “These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate. Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation.

“When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (‘never again’) or as temptation (‘great again’),” it adds. “Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression.”

The article sparked outrage online, with some critics comparing it to Nazi propaganda.

It’s the main thesis of Mein Kampf. pic.twitter.com/gpcmrXJ9QQ — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

