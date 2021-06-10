First lady Jill Biden will have tea Thursday with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, before meeting with British military veterans and Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend as part of a busy schedule during President Biden’s first foreign trip as president.

The meeting with Mrs. Johnson will occur as Mr. Biden and Mr. Johnson meet separately in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, to discuss global issues and view The Atlantic Charter, a statement that set out American and British goals following World War II.

The meeting will be a notable turn in the spotlight for Mrs. Johnson, a 33-year-old who married the prime minister in a quiet ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in late May.

Mrs. Biden is no stranger to the public eye — Mr. Biden was vice president for eight years.

The first lady took the stage as the first couple arrived Wednesday in the United Kingdom and greeted U.S. Air Force personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, declaring support for military families a “national security imperative.”

She’ll pick up that theme over the weekend by meeting with Bude Surf Veterans, a local volunteer group that uses surfing to help British military veterans with physical or mental health injuries.

On Sunday, she will meet with British veterans who participated in the Walk of America — a 1,000-mile trek led by the Walking with the Wounded group in 2018 that called attention to the stories of wounded and ill service members.

Mr. Biden is heading to Brussels and then Switzerland for the latter half of his eight-day trip, though Mrs. Biden will return to the U.S. after the first couple greet the queen on Sunday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.