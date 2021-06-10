Vice President Kamala D. Harris will host Texas Democratic legislators who blocked Republicans’ election-law proposal last month in the Lone Star state, her office said.

Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said the vice president will meet on Wednesday with members of the Texas House and Senate who “blocked passage of legislation that would have made it significantly harder for the people of Texas to vote.”

President Biden has assigned Ms. Harris the job of working to pass congressional Democrats election-law overhaul, which would ban states from requiring voter ID, among a wide range of other proposals, including expansion of mail-in balloting.

Texas House Democrats staged a walkout late last month that killed Republicans’ election bill and ended the legislative session.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to bring the legislature back for a yet-to-be-scheduled special session.

Republicans have criticized Ms. Harris, who is also tasked with the administration’s response to the surge of illegal migrants, for refusing to visit the southern border, which includes Texas. She said this week on a trip to Mexico and Guatemala that she‘ll visit the border eventually.

