The wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges for helping her husband run his empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. She had initially pleaded not guilty to allegations.



A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 15. Coronel faces life in prison for the conspiracy to distribute charges and up to 40 years on the other counts. She also faces a fine of $10 million.



Coronel was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been detained since.

Guzman was convicted in 2019 on a litany of charges and sentenced to life in prison, which he is serving at the Supermax prison in Colorado.



Federal prosecutors say his wife relayed messages to leaders of his drug cartel while he was on the run from Mexican police. She continued to act as a go-between while he was in Mexican prisons and aided his two successful escapes.

Coronel regularly attended Guzman’s 2019 trial, which lasted two months.

