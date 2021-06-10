The Senate confirmed the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history on Thursday as Democrats move to make the judiciary more diverse.

Zahid Quraishi was confirmed by an 81-16 vote to the District of New Jersey.

He was the third federal judge appointed by President Biden confirmed this week. He previously served as a magistrate judge and as a U.S. attorney.

On Tuesday, Julien Neals, who is Black, was confirmed to the District of New Jersey by a 66 to 33 vote. And senators also confirmed Regina Rodriguez, a Latina corporate attorney, to the District of Colorado, by a 72 to 28 vote.

Mr. Biden praised his first two judicial appointments in a statement on Tuesday.

“They are both highly qualified, and they represent the diversity that is one of the ultimate strengths of our nation — in all branches of government, including the judiciary,” Mr. Biden said. “Other nominees are awaiting confirmation who also have bipartisan support, and I hope they will be rapidly confirmed as well.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Thursday the chamber will also confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

She was tapped to succeed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who served on the D.C. Circuit for nearly 24 years.

Judge Jackson is considered a potential Supreme Court nominee for Mr. Biden should a vacancy arise, according to multiple media reports.

She served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for eight years after being nominated in 2013 by former President Obama.

