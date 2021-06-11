Officials in Alexandria, Virginia announced Friday that Assistant Chief of Police Don Hayes will serve as the city’s acting chief while the search for a permanent new chief continues.

City Manager Mark Jinks said in a statement that the longtime police veteran will step in for now for Chief Michael Brown, who is retiring, on June 25.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years of experience leading various aspects of the Alexandria Police Department and longstanding connection to the community make him the right choice for this acting police chief role,” Mr. Jinks said.

Mr. Hayes joined the force in 1981 and has been the assistant chief since 2019. The city website states the department has 310 sworn officers and 109 civilian employees.

Alexandria has an estimated population of more than 159,000 residents, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

