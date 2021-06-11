Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s story about her “abuela” suffering in Puerto Rico due to former President Trump appears to have been shot down by her aunt.

The U.K. Daily mail visited “abuela” Clotilde Rivera‘s home this week and was able to speak with a woman at the residence who claimed to be the New York Democrat’s aunt.

Assertions that Mr. Trump’s administration denied Hurricane Maria relief — and is therefore responsible for an unrepaired home — were challenged by the Puerto Rican relative.

“I am her aunt,” she told the website, while declining to share her full name. “We don’t speak for the community. … It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has previously asserted in a June 2 tweet that her grandmother and others were “forced to flee ancestral homes” due to Mr. Trump‘s handling of the hurricane.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill,” the Democrat tweeted. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.”

A subsequent GoFundMe campaign started by conservative writer Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire, which raised over $100,000, was rejected by Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s relatives.

The website asked if it could speak with Ms. Rivera about her New York relative’s commentary and was told “she‘s not talking to anybody” about the story.

