President Biden announced his intention Friday to nominate Carlos Del Toro, a Cuban-born Navy veteran, to be the next Navy secretary.

Mr. Del Toro, CEO of SBG Technology Solutions Inc., served 22 years in the Navy before retiring at the rank of commander. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983, and his service included a tour in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm.

He also has served in senior-level posts at the Pentagon in acquisition, space and legislative issues.

Born in Havana, he and his family immigrated to New York City in 1962 as refugees.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the second Hispanic Navy Secretary in U.S. history. The first was Eduardo Hidalgo, who served under President Jimmy Carter from 1979 to 1981.

Mr. Del Toro was the first Hispanic president of the White House Fellows Foundation and Alumni association and serves on the Board of Directors of the Stimson Center, the White House said. He was recently appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association’s Special Commission on Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion.

