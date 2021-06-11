Former Vice President Mike Pence is headed back to Iowa.

Mr. Pence, a possible 2024 presidential contender, is slated on July 16 to headline Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra’s inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic at The Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.

Mr. Pence also is set to appear later in the day at The Family Leader’s “Family Leadership Summit” in Des Moines.

The visit will mark Mr. Pence’s first trip to Iowa since the 2020 presidential election and could provide insight into his standing with activists in the state that traditionally hosts the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus.

“Congressman Feenstra has a proven record of fighting to secure our borders, protect our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution, champion Iowa’s farmers, and cut taxes for Iowa’s working families,” Mr. Pence said in a statement. “I am honored to help Randy kick-off the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in July.”

Mr. Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, praised Mr. Pence as “a champion for conservative values and protecting innocent life throughout his public service.”

“I’m honored to have him join us for this event as we prepare to win the majority in 2022, fire Speaker Pelosi and deliver conservative results for Iowa,” he said.

Mr. Pence has been a star in the conservative movement, but it remains to be seen what sort of reception he will receive from the most fervent supporters for former President Trump after he played a key role in certifying the 2020 Biden presidential election win following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters. Mr. Pence refused Mr. Trump’s appeals to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes.

The onetime Indiana governor has made it clear that he hopes to act as a bridge between traditional conservatives and the Trump base as the GOP prepares for the 2022 midterm elections and 2024 presidential race.

Earlier this year he launched Advancing American Freedom, an advocacy group with the mission of promoting and defending policy achievements of the Trump administration.

