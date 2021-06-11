Sen. Tom Cotton revealed several whistleblower complaints from service members who objected to critical-race theory indoctrination in the military, including airmen being divide race into groups for “privilege walks.”

The service members also spoke out against receiving reading lists of critical race theory books as part of the Pentagon’s new anti-extremism and diversity training within the ranks.

Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, received the complaints after launching a whistleblower site in late May in partnership with Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican.

Mr. Cotton, a former Army infantry officer, and Mr. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL lieutenant commander, created the site to identify “woke” ideology within the military, they said.

“This is about a very specific kind of anti-American indoctrination that is seeping into some parts of our military,” Mr. Cotton said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday.

“One Marine told us a military history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police brutality, white privilege, and systemic racism. He reported that several officers are now leaving his unit citing that training,” he said. “Another service member told us that their unit was required to read White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo which claims, ‘white people raised in western society are conditioned in a white supremacist world view.’”

He said an airman complained that an exercise called a privilege walk, saying it was a “racist exercise.”

“Members of the wing were ordered to separate themselves by race and gender in order to stratify people based on their perceived privilege,” Mr. Cotton said in describing the airman’s complaint.

The senator detailed several specific complaints on Thursday when questioning Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during a committee hearing.

“We’re hearing reports of plummeting morale, growing mistrust between the races and sexes where none existed just six months ago, and unexpected retirements and separations based on these trainings alone,” he said.

Mr. Cotton asked Mr. Austin whether he believes the military is fundamentally racist and whether service members should be treated differently based on race or sex. Mr. Austin answered no to both questions, and he said he welcomed service members to make complaints through their chain of command or inspector general.

“I would also say that diversity, equity, and inclusion to this military now, and it will be important in the future,” Mr. Austin said. “And so, we’re going to make sure that our military looks like America and that our leadership looks like what’s in the ranks of the military.”

The complaints follow the Pentagon’s recent efforts to stamp out extremism in the ranks after current and former troops were identified in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In February, the Pentagon directed military units to hold one-day “stand-down” to address extremism within the ranks.

However, the service members’ complaints add to the mounting pushback against “woke” culture that some say has permeated schools, workplaces and government.

The service members’ complaints also point to emerging polarization in the military ranks.

“Enough is enough,” Mr. Crenshaw said in a Twitter post last month when announcing the whistleblower site. “We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology.”

The recent efforts to improve inclusivity have gone too far, according to the lawmakers, who said the military has long been one of the country’s great equalizers.

“The military for decades has been one of the institutions in this society where you are most likely to get ahead based on your own performance, on your own merit, irrespective of the color of your skin or where you came from or who your parents were,” Mr. Cotton said at the hearing.

“There’s a cultural identity that takes place in the military, which is actually really hard to emulate anywhere else, but it happens in the military,” Mr. Crenshaw told Fox News on Friday. “That’s what we should be talking about when we say the military is inclusive.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.