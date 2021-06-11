The U.S. Capitol Police force is adding its first-ever emotional support animal.

Two-year-old black lab Lila is set to officially join the agency full-time on July 5.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!” the agency tweeted this week.

An emotional support animal provides comfort or support to a person, according to the U.S. Service Animals website.

The Capitol Police is a federal law enforcement agency tasked with protecting members of Congress and Congressional buildings and grounds. The department website states it has a sworn force of more than 2,000 officers and more than 350 civilian employees.

2-year-old Lila is our first full-time emotional support black lab. Lila’s first day is on July 5. pic.twitter.com/e6eX6gH77u — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 9, 2021

