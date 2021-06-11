The U.S. Capitol Police force is adding its first-ever emotional support animal.
Two-year-old black lab Lila is set to officially join the agency full-time on July 5.
“We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!” the agency tweeted this week.
An emotional support animal provides comfort or support to a person, according to the U.S. Service Animals website.
The Capitol Police is a federal law enforcement agency tasked with protecting members of Congress and Congressional buildings and grounds. The department website states it has a sworn force of more than 2,000 officers and more than 350 civilian employees.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters