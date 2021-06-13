The Alabama TV reporter whose biggest scoop was the widely questioned 2016 airport-tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found dead at the weekend.

The Saturday morning death of Christopher Sign, 45, is being investigated as a suicide, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba told Alabama news outlets.

Birmingham TV station WBMA, where Mr. Sign had worked as a news anchor since 2017, confirmed the death without specifying the cause.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for [a] blessing,” station General Manager Eric Land said in a statement.

His previous job had been as a reporter and anchorman for Phoenix TV station KNXV, where he broke the news of the Clinton-Lynch meeting in June 2016 at that city’s Sky Harbor Airport.

Barely a week after the meeting, Ms. Lynch announced that the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s using a private email server while secretary of state would end with no charges.

Mrs. Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee then and the meeting raised suspicions that Mr. Clinton was lobbying Ms. Lynch on his wife’s behalf or getting inside information.

Both parties denied wrongdoing, saying they just made small talk.

Mr. Sign wrote a book about the encounter, “Secret on the Tarmac,” which he had said made targets out of his family.

The Dallas native is survived by his wife, Laura, whom he met while an offensive lineman at the University of Alabama in the late 1990s, and their three sons.

No funeral plans have been announced.

