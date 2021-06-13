Former President Donald Trump has offered a handy summary of recent political developments, investigations and media coverage which suggests his perceptions about certain matters were correct. Mr. Trump suggests that analysts and rivals are changing their tune about his time in office.

“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?” he asked in a statement issued Saturday. And here are his answers, verbatim:

“Hydroxychloroquine works. The virus came from a Chinese lab. Hunter Biden’s laptop was real. Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op. The ‘Russian Bounties’ story was fake. We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time. Blue state lockdowns didn’t work. Schools should be opened. Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country. Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful,” Mr. Trump said.

The aforementioned 45th president turns 75 on Monday. Sign his official Republican Party birthday card at Gop.com/trump-birthday-card-2021.

SUMMIT SPECULATION

The news media is already deep in speculation about President Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The press is also somewhat intrigued by Mr. Biden’s decision to stage his own solo press conference in the aftermath of the big meeting, rather than attending a traditional joint event with his Russian counterpart.

A few predictions from the last 48 hours:

“Talking about the summit alone will spare Biden, 78, from open jousting with Putin, 68, before the world’s media after what is certain to be a combative encounter.” (Reuters)

“Biden defended the decision not to hold a joint news conference with Putin after their high stakes meeting, arguing such an appearance would only serve to detract from the US’ goal of working toward a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.” (CNN)

“Biden says he won’t hold a joint press conference with Putin because he doesn’t want to get ‘diverted’ by who ‘talked the most’” (Insider).

“Less than half of Americans trust Biden to negotiate with Putin ahead of U.S.-Russia summit” (Forbes).

“Pressed on not having a joint press conference with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at their upcoming summit, Pres. Biden says, ‘this is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other’” (ABC News).

SUMMING UP DEMOCRATIC ‘ISSUES’

Well, here’s a terse statement from Saul Anuzis, president of 60 Plus Association, a conservative organization for seniors.

“Yes, today’s Democratic Party has issues, actually several. They are printing and borrowing more money than ever before causing rising prices for gas, food, energy and everyday living … yes inflation (think Jimmy Carter). Second, their cancel culture and complete disregard for main street America — in favor of discriminatory and extreme leftist, progressive identity politics — is ruining western civilization,” Mr. Anuzis writes in an editorial for the organization.

“The border crisis is real, damaging and expensive for all American taxpayers because of the Biden’s administration’s cancel culture aimed at anything related to Donald Trump. And worst of all, they have empowered their allies to use riots to push their radical agenda — destroying jobs, cities, and a way of life most would like to go back to.

The Democrats are responsible. America is watching. Things are getting worse and the crazy left is in charge of today’s Democratic Party,” Mr. Anuzis concludes.

FOR THE LEXICON

“COVID migration.”

This simple term is now in use in the state of Montana, coined by the Flathead Beacon — a local newspaper — as Americans from elsewhere in the nation flock to there seeking big skies, solace, escape from coronavirus concerns, and respite from meaningless city life.

“The coveted crown of the ‘It Spot’ goes to Montana … if you can get in,” reports the New York Post, which cites a shortage of hotel and resort rooms and rental cars — plus wait lists for guest bookings which reach into 2022 and even 2023.

“COVID homes” is another term now in circulation among the locals. Prefabricated track homes are now springing up on former timber tracts and sell for $550,000, many for cash or in sight-unseen deals, The Post said.

According to Realtor.com, a home in Whitefish, a town of 7,700 people, averaged $369,450 in 2020. That price now stands at $704,000.

HUMA TO HAVE A SAY

On the way from publishing giant Scribner: a memoir from Huma Abedin titled “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” due on the shelves in the U.S. and four other nations on Nov. 2.

“It shares Huma Abedin’s personal accounts as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton during Mrs. Clinton’s years as First Lady, U.S. Senator, a presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Democratic Presidential Nominee, and a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner,” the publisher says in advance notes.

“We knew Huma Abedin had a story to tell,” Nan Graham, senior vice president and publisher of Scribner, said in a statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 80% of U.S. adults would feel comfortable taking a road trip right now despite concerns about COVID-19; 88% of Republicans, 79% of independents and 76% of Democrats agree.

• 71% overall would feel comfortable gathering with friends and attending parties; 83% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 63% of Democrats agree.

• 56% overall would feel comfortable going to a tourist location or resort; 76% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 50% overall would feel comfortable getting on an airplane; 65% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 44% of Democrats agree.

• 45% overall would feel comfortable attending a large sports or entertainment event; 61% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,037 U.S. adults conducted June 8-10.

