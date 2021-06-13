The Israeli parliament Sunday convened a session that could end the momentous 12-year reign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An unwieldy coalition of eight parties headed by conservative former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid controls just enough seats in the 120-seats Knesset to oust Mr. Netanyahu, whose supporters have waged a furious last-minute campaign to undermine the alliance.

The vote would be a culmination of two years of political gridlock and four inconclusive elections centered largely on Mr. Netanyahu, whose conservative Likud party still controls the largest single bloc of seats in the Knesset.

Under the coalition agreement, Mr. Bennett would serve as prime minister for the first two years of the new government’s term before giving way to Mr. Lapid.

But Israeli political analysts saying the coalition may struggle to stay in power that long. Its members span the political spectrum, from religious conservatives to far-left parties to the first Israeli Arab party to formally join a ruling coalition.

