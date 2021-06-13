Vice President Kamala D. Harris has yet to visit the southern border, but she did turn up Saturday for the Capitol Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., as critics were quick to note.

Ms. Harris, who became the first sitting vice president to march in a pride event, took plenty of flak on social media for her appearing at the festivities with her husband Doug Emhoff after dodging questions about when she plans to witness the chaotic border situation.

“Hey, look you guys,” said the conservative site Twitchy. “Kamala Harris made time for a photo op with her hubby at DC Pride … and still hasn’t made time to visit the border.”

Other comments included: “Kamala went to pride but not to border,” “That’s funny, you can attend a pride event, but not visit or acknowledge a border crisis,” and “Maybe they should have a pride event at the border. Then you’d do your job!”

“Doesn’t go to the border but goes to DC pride parade. Ignoring the children at the border won’t make them go away Kamala. Thanks for supporting Pride but ignoring the growing problem at the Border is sad,” said the @BonaFideSlimLo account.

But she still hasn’t been to the US Mexican border



RT @chrisjohnson82: Kamala Harris is first sitting VP ever to march in a Pride event https://t.co/FAg92b71jU — Working remote from my car (@z4luvr) June 13, 2021

Ms. Harris made her surprise appearance shortly after her bumpy trip to Guatemala and Mexico to study the root causes of international migration to the U.S. border, during which she was tripped up by questions about when she plans to see it for herself.

She told NBC News anchor Lester Holt last week that “at some point, you know, we are going to the border,” but when he reminded her that she had not yet done so, she replied, “I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.”

Ms. Harris was on firmer footing at the LGBTQ parade, where video footage showed she was met with cheers as she waved to the crowd.

“Happy pride, everyone!” she said Sunday in White House video celebrating Pride Month, which is June. “I want you to know, we see you, we hear you, and the president and I will not rest until everyone has equal protection under the law.”

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said Sunday that Ms. Harris has boxed herself in on the border crisis, which he called a “manmade disaster” created by “this current administration.”

“She can’t go to the border. If she goes to the border, she‘s going to be expected to solve this problem,” said Mr. Judd on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

